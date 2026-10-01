It might be the beginning of October, but Samsung still has September updates to send out to all of the devices it continues to support. Up next, we have the Galaxy S24 series, as well as a couple of FE devices.

The updates appear to be rolling out right away, with a couple not expected until tomorrow.

The new updates are here for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S26 FE, and Galaxy S23 FE. All are minor security patches with the latest from Android’s September patch. These devices are not yet getting Android 17 and One UI 9 updates.

Galaxy S24 : S921USQS6DZI1

: S921USQS6DZI1 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS6DZI1

: S926USQS6DZI1 Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQS6DZI1

: S928USQS6DZI1 Galaxy S26 FE : S741USQS2AZI5

: S741USQS2AZI5 Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS8FZI5

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.