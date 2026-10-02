Yesterday we wrote that Galaxy prices were increasing, and today, the Pixel 10a is following suit. Days ago, you could buy a new Pixel 10a for $499. Today, that same phone will cost you an additional $100, now starting at $599.

Google didn’t make an announcement for this change, but the reasoning is likely the same as it is for everything else. Component costs are rising, so that is getting passed onto the consumer, who is being stretched more thinly than usual. Add in that to fuel up the delivery trucks that ship everything has increased significantly, here we are.

The Google Store confirms that the 128GB model now starts at $599, while the 256GB option starts at $699.

Bad news, folks.