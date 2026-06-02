Owning an Android phone has benefits beyond the software being superior to Apple’s iOS. For one, you get the benefit of having green bubbles, but you also get quarterly updates to the platform that bring new features, most of which can arrive without a big software update.

To kickoff June, Google is bringing us a new Android Feature Drop that includes at least 7 new features that help with security and safety, your outfits, and sharing files and photos to friends of yours with an iPhone.

Here’s everything new that’s coming soon to your Android device.

1. AirDrop on Android hits more phones: Google is expanding AirDrop on Android support to include several new devices from a variety of smarpthone makers. The Galaxy S25, S24, Fold 7 and Fold 6, and the Flip 7 and Flip 6 are all getting access, likely as a part of their recent One UI 8.5 updates. In addition, the OnePlus 15 is getting it, as are devices from OPPO and HONOR.

We have guides on how to AirDrop on Android for both Pixel (here) and Samsung (here) phones.

2. Google Photos digital wardrobe: Back in April, Google announced that Google Photos would create a digital wardrobe for you based on all of the photos of you in all of the outfits you’ve warn. You would then be able to create outfits based on all of these items of clothing with the option to try them on. It looks kind of awesome if fashion is your thing.

Today, Google says that the Google Photos digital wardrobe is rolling out next week in the US, India, and Brazil.

Google Photos digital wardrobe

3. Circle to Search finds outfits: Circle to Search is getting an upgrade that can search entire outfits without asking you to switch apps. Now, you can find everything from tops to footwear all at once and then track them down. This works with you Circle-to-Searching a photo, which will then return a Search of all of the items from that photo with quick links to tap to get more.

4. Fake call detection: The Phone by Google app can now verify if a call is actually coming from your contacts and then alert you if it is not, so that you can quickly hang-up. This is useful if a scammer were pretending to call you from a number you trust.

This will rollout to devices with the Phone by Google app.

Google Phone fake call detection

5. Personal Safety app gets more kids features: Kids under the age of 13 are gaining access to the Personal Safety app, which can display their medical information, show emergency contacts on their lock screen, and activate Car Crash detection, which can automatically call contacts if a crash is detected. For teens, Personal Safety app brings Safety Check with real-time sharing of location to emergency contacts.

6. Google Play Books catches you up: Google is rolling out insights to Google Play Books today. This will let you tap a “Catch me up” button or highlight a passage to get a recap of what you’ve read or to dive deeper into themes, context, or characters.

7. Emoji Kitchen remains a thing that always gets new stuff: I don’t mean to sound old, but with each Android Feature Drop, Google announces an expansion of the Emoji Kitchen and the combinations of emoji you can make. Honestly, I don’t even know how to use Emoji Kitchen. However, it’s clear that enough people do that Google continues to add to it. For this drop, we have new combos like mixing a bee and a ring or a mouse and heart. Cute.

To find out more about any of these features, head to Google’s dedicated Android drop page.