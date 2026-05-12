We shared this bit of info in our post about all of the upcoming improvements to Android Auto, but it seemed big enough to callout on its own.

YouTube is finally coming to Android Auto! We could see other video apps too, but Google has officially confirmed YouTube.

Once this goes live later this year in supported cars, you’ll be able to connect to your Android Auto experience and watch YouTube videos while parked at up to 60fps and in full HD. Should you decide to drive, Android Auto will recognize this and switch over to an audio experience to allow you to keep listening without interruption. This works because apps like YouTube offer background audio and audio-only sessions.

The first wave of cars to get YouTube access with Android Auto is BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata and Volvo.

Rollout of YouTube on Android Auto begins “later this year.”