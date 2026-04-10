A new YouTube Premium price increase is upon us and it affects all plans. If you subscribe to YouTube Premium, you are about to pay more. Is it still worth it? Probably, because watching ads on YouTube is awful, but are we about to reach that point where it might not be? Maybe.

YouTube Premium Price Increases

The newest wave of increases to paid YouTube has hit Individual, Family, and Student plans. The increases are different for each, but the biggest is coming to the family plan at an increase of $4 per month.

Here are the new YouTube Premium prices:

YouTube Premium Individual : $15.99/mo (up from $13.99)

: $15.99/mo (up from $13.99) YouTube Premium Family : $26.99/mo (up from $22.99)

: $26.99/mo (up from $22.99) YouTube Premium Student: $8.99/mo (up from $7.99)

YouTube started informing customers late last night of the change in an email. We’ve included the email we received for the Family plan price increase. Your email should look similar:

YouTube Premium Family plan price update



Hi Kellen B, Thank you for being a YouTube Premium member. We hope you and up to 5 members of your household are enjoying your YouTube Premium benefits, including ad-free and downloadable videos, background play, and uninterrupted access to over 100 million songs with the YouTube Music app. To continue delivering great service and features, we’re increasing your price to $26.99/month. We don’t make these decisions lightly, but this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube. You will see the change reflected on your June 8, 2026 billing date. While we hope that you continue to be a member, you can cancel your subscription at any time here. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. You can find more information on the latest updates in the YouTube Help Center. Thanks for being a YouTube Premium member. Sincerely,

The YouTube Premium team

According to that email, price increases should rollout for many of us by early June. In official documentation for YouTube Premium, price increases are explained as being “charged during the first billing cycle that occurs, at least 30 days after we increase the price of a plan.”

Anyone cancelling?