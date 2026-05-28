YouTube is rolling out new features catered to podcast enjoyers who subscribe to YouTube Premium.

There are three new features: On-the-go Mode, Auto speed, and Ask Music. On-the-go Mode allows you to enjoy “listener-friendly” controls while on the go. Available first on Android and coming soon to iOS, it’s basically a reworked controls page that should be easier to use if you’re physically moving.

Auto speed will intelligently adjust playback speed during relevant moments, such as a slower speed or information-dense segments. The idea being, YouTube will adjust playback to help you get through whatever you’re listening to more efficiently. This again is available first on Android and coming soon to iOS.

Then there’s Ask Music. This feature is designed to help you find your next favorite podcast. You can ask for recommendations based on genre, current mood, or shows you already like. Whatever you might be searching for, simply Ask Music.

We hope you podcast peoples enjoy the new features.

// YouTube