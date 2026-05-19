In the briefest of announcements during today’s opening I/O keynote, Google shared a new feature coming to YouTube called “Ask YouTube.” As you can probably guess, it’s an AI-powered search that can handle more complex queries.

That’s really the whole story here too. If you decide to search for something, but keep coming up with the same videos that might not quite be what you are looking for, this more advanced search can potentially filter out the stuff you don’t want and help you refine with follow-up questions.

For those wanting to try it out, you can right now as a YouTube Premium subscriber. Just head to youtube.com/new and sign-up. It’s the featured called “Discover a new way to search on YouTube.”

Ask YouTube should then roll out more broadly to all YouTube users “soon.”

// YouTube