World Cup travelers are inbound, so both T-Mobile and AT&T are launching new prepaid eSim plans this week.

The plans are straightforward, which makes sense considering they are prepaid and designed to be used easily by those traveling to North America for a short period. AT&T is offering day passes, while T-Mobile’s offering starts at 7-day passes.

Pricing and details are listed below.

T-Mobile Prepaid US Pass eSIM Plans

7-Day Pass: $25, 50GB of premium 5G data, 14GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data.

10-Day Pass: $30, 50GB of premium 5G data, 20GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data.

14-Day Pass: $35, 50GB of premium 5G data, 28GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data.

30-Day Pass: $50, 50GB of premium 5G data, 50GB ofhigh-speed mobile hotspot data.

Flexible eSIM by AT&T

1-Day Pass: $3.99, 5GB of hotspot data

7-Day Pass: $15.99, 5GB of hotspot data

15-Day Pass: $25.99, 5GB of hotspot data

30-DayPass: $40.99, 5GB of hotspot data

Complete details can be viewed by following the links below. These plans are available starting today.

// T-Mobile | AT&T