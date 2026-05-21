Earlier this year, T-Mobile announced that it was building AI services into its network, capable of providing Live Translation of calls in over 80 (and counting) languages. A beta of service is now available to those who want to try it out.

To get started, once you’re on a call, dial *87* and your conversation will be translated in real-time. And during the beta period, the service is completely free. That said, the fact that T-Mobile says it’s free means we could see the carrier charge for the service at a later time.

The beauty is, or maybe more of the privacy concern aspect, is that none of the computing takes place on your device and it’s done all via the network.

Traditionally, advanced AI features depend on powerful processors inside high-end devices. That approach limits innovation to the latest smartphones and drains battery life as complex models need to run locally. With Live Translation, we’ve moved that heavy computing lift off the device and into the network itself.

It’s an intriguing technology, useful in plenty of cases.

Dial *87* to get started, T-Mobile customers.

// T-Mobile