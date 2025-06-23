T-Mobile just hosted a livestreamed event where they announced a handful of items related to their network and plans. They shared that Ookla has named them the best network, that their T-Satellite service is launching nationwide, and more importantly to most of us, that DoorDash’s DashPass is now a freebie with most of their popular plans.

T-Mobile free DoorDash DashPass: On July 8, T-Mobile will allow you to add free DashPass to your plan as one of the perks included in the Magenta Status program. DashPass, for those not familiar, is the paid plan for DoorDash delivery service, where you order takeout from restaurants, booze, electronics, groceries, etc.

This is at minimum a $120 value (it costs $9.99/mo), but if you use DoorDash at all, you’ll save on delivery fees, service fees, and get offers from stores and restaurants. For those who use DoorDash frequently, you might save hundreds or thousands per year. As someone who uses the service regularly, I can confirm that the savings are substantial.

In order to get the free DashPass through T-Mobile, eligible customers will grab it through the T-Life app from July 8 through August 4. T-Mobile is also saying that they believe this perk will be back next year too, instead of being a one-off event.

OK, so who is eligible for the free DoorDash DashPass? During the presentation, CEO Mike Sievert said that it’s free on “All of our most popular plans,” and then listed off the “Experience” plans, Go5G Plans, Magenta plans, and “even those old T-Mobile One plans.” So yeah, most of you should be able to get this perk.

We’ll remind you on July 8 to get it.

// T-Mobile