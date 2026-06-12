Nothing is taking another major step into the US market, partnering with Best Buy to sell its latest devices at 500+ locations nationwide.

If you head into a Best Buy store or the retailer’s US website, you can find the Nothing Phone 3, Phone 4a Pro, Headphone (a), and Ear (3). This follow’s the company’s launch onto Best Buy Canada last year.

As an Android buyer, it’s always good to have another place to buy a phone. Additionally, this lets you get some potential hands-on time with a phone before you make a purchase. That’s a good thing.