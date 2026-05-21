For those keeping track of the Clicks Communicator, the Android phone with a physical keyboard that wants to be a productivity device (?) has an update on its situation. We now know the software it’ll launch with, plus the battery is increasing in capacity.

In an update to pre-order holders that showed up this morning, the Clicks team has given two big updates.

The first is about software, which they say will be Android 17. Android 17 will most certainly be out by the time the Clicks Communicator launches in Q4, so they appear to be doing the right thing and getting ahead of software rather than launching already behind. Companies like Motorola are notorious for launching with old software and then never catching up again, all while disappointing at every software turn along the way. Here’s to hoping that Clicks doesn’t do the same, but this is a good start.

The other update note is on battery capacity. The Clicks Communicator will now have a 4,450mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is an increase from the 4,000mAh battery they initially announced.

And that’s the news for Clicks. They are still aiming for working samples by next month. The rest of their recently updated timeline hasn’t changed, at least that they’ve communicated.

You can still reserve this phone with a $199 deposit (here).