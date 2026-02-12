T-Mobile announced this week that it has a new AI-powered feature on the way that’ll translate calls for its customers on their network. Rather than needing a device to do a similar translation (like a Pixel 10 does), T-Mobile wants any phone to be able to experience live translations when needed.

Because this is the year 2026, T-Mobile wants you to know that they have embedded real-time AI services into their network that will handle these live translations. The feature is actually called T-Mobile Live Translation and it’ll be able to translate calls in over 50 languages.

Again, this is all happening when you call someone over the T-Mobile network and could work with something as ancient as a flip phone up through the latest in smartphones. The requirement here is that you are a T-Mobile postpaid customer and are making calls through their network that will handle everything. It sounds impressive enough, right?

T-Mobile Live Translation Beta Registration

To start, T-Mobile is opening this up to postpaid customers through a beta registration process. This spring, they’ll invite some of those registrants to participate.

For those users who are invited, you’ll activate T-Mobile Live Translation by entering a call and then dialing *87*. Once active on a call, the translations should just happen without the need to select a language. The voices that are translated may even attempt to sound like you, sort of like how they do on Pixel phones now. T-Mobile didn’t confirm that, but in a promo video for the service it somewhat suggests it’ll attempt a voice match.

This will cost nothing during the beta, but you can bet that T-Mobile plans to charge at some point. Companies like T-Mobile don’t invest in network technology without making their customers pay for it down the road.

Register here for T-Mobile Live Translation