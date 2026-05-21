As Google I/O 2026 comes to a close, Google saved one announcement that relates to Google Home and the Gemini for Home experiences for this final day. The news involves developers, service partners, and future hardware makers, as Google appears ready to fully open up Gemini for Home.

Google is making Gemini for Home a full stack AI offering. On a basic level, this just means that service providers, hardware manufacturers, and developers can bring their products to the full Gemini experience and access its powers.

What does that look like? For developers, this would mean accessing richer camera intelligence that provides more details, access to Ask Home, and a potential piece of the Home Brief.

For service providers, companies like AT&T are using Google Home APIs to integrate Gemini features into their own Connect Life app and security service.

And for hardware makers, Google has created a “Google Home Gemini built in Program” with reference designs for those looking to make smart cameras or smart speakers.

That’s pretty much it. The takeaway here is that Google is opening up Google Home and Gemini for Home to more partners in order to super-charge the Gemini at Home experience or to make other smart home services you use smarter.

// Google