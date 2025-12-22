Google Home App Gets 5 Sweet Improvements

The Google Home app continues to see improvements everyone week so with a new update from Google rolling out today. Google pushed out a new changelog, saying that there are big improvements to Familiar Face detection, animal identification, Home Brief, and more.

Below, we have the full list of changes from Google. You can see that the face library for Familiar Face detection has improved quality, which should lead to more accurate detection going forward. They’ve also improved animal detection that can better distinguish cats from dogs at a distance, they’ve updated their model to product better animal colors, the Home Brief should describe people in events better, and videos will contain more detailed AI descriptions.

Familiar Face library improvements: Our Familiar Face detection algorithm uses images in the face library for person identity detection. Sometimes the face library includes low quality images (like blurry or incomplete faces) that make detection less accurate. We’ve improved the quality of the face library, making Familiar Face detection more accurate.

Improved animal identification: We’ve improved our animal detection to better distinguish between cats and dogs from a distance, reducing misidentifications.

Improved animal color handling: We’ve updated our model to ensure higher color accuracy and minimize incorrect animal colors in poor lighting conditions.

Improved Home Brief people descriptions: Based on your feedback, we’ve improved how Home Brief describes people in events when a Familiar Face is not identified (like if the person’s face is not visible) to be more accurate.

More detailed AI descriptions on longer videos: We have added more detailed context for longer videos to make sure events you care about will be included in the AI description.

Again, this should be rolling out to your Google Home apps as early as today. Let us know how it goes!

// Google