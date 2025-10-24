Google Home 4.1 Update Expands “Ask Home” and Improves Smoothness

At the beginning of the month, Google launched the brand new Google Home app with Gemini, a fresh new look and new tabs, and a fun new logo that shows off the gradient design Google is currently loving. To end the week, Google is pushing a new update to Google Home that brings a couple of improvements and extends the “Ask Home” Gemini support to more people.

In a brief changelog posted this afternoon, Google says it is rolling out Google Home v4.1 with an expanded rollout of Ask Home to “more Google Home Premium subscribers.” If for some reason you weren’t in that initial push a few weeks back, head back into your Google Home app to see if it’s there (once you’ve updated to 4.1). Google is also adding “smoother scrolling” on the Home tab, which you should really notice with multiple cameras set as favorites.

Additionally, the Google Home update to v4.1 brings better accuracy to the “All on” button, as well as a fix for Ask Home incorrectly labeling the Home Brief.

