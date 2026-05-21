AT&T is launching Build-A-Plan next week, letting customers essentially create the best plan for their budget and needs.

The base plan is $15/month and includes unlimited text, talk, and 1GB of data. To add more data, you start with 5GB for $5, up to Unlimited data w/ UHD at $35/month. That selection replaces the 1GB that the base plan comes with. Then you can add Hotspot data should you want it, up 50GB for $20.

The plan is not stuck in any particular way. AT&T lets you change it based on your monthly needs, so if you need more data for an upcoming trip, you can add it. If you no longer want Hotspot data, remove it. It’s all very customizable.

Looking at this and then looking at my current T-Mobile bill, this sounds pretty nice.