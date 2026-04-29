Google Photos is about to take your fashion game up several levels and it’ll happen with the clothes you already own. The plan is to “soon” introduce a feature that catalogs your wardrobe and then lets you put together outfits, all without you lifting much a finger.

Google Photos is rolling out a digital closet that automatically creates a wardrobe based on pieces of clothing that appear in your photo library. It’ll organize these pieces of clothing by category and then help you create outfits with it all, virtual try-ons included.

Here’s how Google describes this whole thing:

Filter by category. Look at everything together, or dive deeper into a single category — e.g., jewelry, tops or bottoms — then scroll to rediscover long-forgotten items that might still be buried in your closet.

Look at everything together, or dive deeper into a single category — e.g., jewelry, tops or bottoms — then scroll to rediscover long-forgotten items that might still be buried in your closet. Create outfits with ease. Mix and match items of clothing to create outfits, then share them with friends or save them on a digital moodboard. You can have separate moodboards for different occasions, e.g., summer weddings, a trip to Italy, work outfits.

Mix and match items of clothing to create outfits, then share them with friends or save them on a digital moodboard. You can have separate moodboards for different occasions, e.g., summer weddings, a trip to Italy, work outfits. Try on looks, virtually. See how an outfit will look on you before you get dressed. Select individual pieces, then click “Try it on” for a preview.

As for how it’ll look, we have some images below where you can see a category with all of your clothing items, saved outfits, and the process of choosing items to create an outfit before trying on yourself, digitally. This is pretty wild.

Google says this will rollout “this summer” on Android first before expanding to iOS.

// Google