T-Mobile, who once deemed themselves the “Uncarrier,” is back this week with another very carrier move. By the end of March, T-Mobile is planning to fully eliminate a couple of Google One subscription perks they offered to customers and send those folks to Google, where their billing will continue. For some, the special 2TB plan they’ve enjoyed from T-Mobile doesn’t exist any longer through Google, so they’ll have to find something new.

Back in 2022, T-Mobile started offering an add-on for Google One plans that were billed through your T-Mobile account. The plans were Google One 500GB, Google One 2TB, and a special Google One 2TB + Unlimited Google Photos option that was exclusive to T-Mobile. That last plan was the last remaining choice for folks who wanted to keep backing up an unlimited amount of photos to Google Photos that didn’t count against their Google One storage bucket.

This week, T-Mobile shared its plans to stop dealing with these Google One plans, including that 2TB + Unlimited Google Photos options. By March 31, all T-Mobile customers with a Google One plan will be moved to Google. In order to keep access alive, customers will have to switch to Google billing by that date.

For folks on the Google One 500GB an Google One 2TB plans, you should be able to continue on with those plans. For the rest on the 2TB + Unlimited Google Photos plan will have to “choose a standard Google One Plan that best fits their needs,” according to T-Mobile. That’s because that plan doesn’t exist from Google, because letting customers store an unlimited number of photos on Google Photos is probably bad for their bottom line.

Again, this change is coming quite soon and so you’ll need to get setup with Google billing. If you had that unlimited Google Photos storage plan, you will have to find something new.