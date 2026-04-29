Google may have just released a game-changer feature for Gemini users who like to export their AI sessions to documents. Instead of having to copy and paste, reformat, or deal with external apps not playing nicely with whatever you have on-screen in Gemini, you can now just export files in the most popular file types.

Google announced today that you can tell Gemini to export files as PDFs, Microsoft Word and Excel, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more.

So now, when you have a lengthy Gemini session and your budget proposal (lol) or speech or form or whatever else you use Gemini for, is ready, just tell it to export in whatever type of file you need.

Supported formats in Gemini: Workspace files (Docs, Sheets and Slides), .pdf, .docx, .xlsx, .csv, LaTeX, Plain Text (TXT), Rich Text Format (RTF) and Markdown (MD).