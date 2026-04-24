For those looking to grab a new smartwatch to pair with their Android phone, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is looking like a great option at the moment. As Samsung’s top model in the Watch 8 series, this device typically retails for $500. At the moment, you can cut 26% off it.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in white or black colors, features the rotating bezel that Samsung keeps bringing back every couple of years because everyone loves it, and the whole package is wrapped in a big 46mm case. You also get a high-res 1.34″ round AMOLED display, 2GB RAM, 64GB storage (!), and a large battery that should last a couple of days.

This watch is durable, fast, and should see updates for years and years to come. It also looks like a proper mix between tech and fashion on the wrist.

At 26% off, you are looking at $130 off discount. Samsung has both white and black colors discounted too, plus you can save even more if you have a watch to trade-in. Hit that link to check your watch’s value.