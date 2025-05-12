Ooh Look, a New Google Logo!

Google doesn’t update its logos very often, but at the 10-year mark of a design, we have seen them switch things up. For example, Google Play saw a logo refresh when it reached 10 years old, and now, just 10 years removed from the most recent Google logo redesign, we’re getting a bit of a refresh.

The current Google logo you know was introduced in the later half of 2015. Google showed it off with some fun animations and sizing that could work across various device types. The logo was flatter than ever with a simplified, modern font that still showcased all of Google’s colors. When shrunken to just the “G” logo, it still presented the Google logo colors, with hard lines between each as it flowed around the “G.” You can see this logo below.

Old Google “G” Logo

So what’s changing today? For now, just the “G” is changing and it has only happened on iOS at the moment. Over the weekend, Google started rolling out a Google Search update that changed the logo to what you will see next. It’s still the “G” with the same color pattern, only now the lines have been removed between each and it’s now like a blended gradient of sorts.

New Google “G” Logo

Yeah, that’s it. I’d imagine Google could further this and figured out a way to update the full “Google” logo too, but they haven’t done so just yet nor have they announced this change. Since it’s rolling out on iOS, I’d imagine they’ll say something pretty quickly. It’s not often that Google changes its logo and so it is noteworthy and an announcement should accompany it.

UPDATE : Google is now pushing an update to the Google App on Android with the updated logo. We’re seeing it in the Google App beta version 16.18.37.

