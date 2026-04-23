Nothing continues to at least try new stuff, unlike so many other companies who are afraid to take risks. The latest example is a new app/service for Nothing phones called Essential Voice that wants to be your voice-to-text master.

Rolling out first to the Nothing Phone (3) and Phone (4a) Pro, Nothing wants you to press the Essential Key and then talk to your phone whenever there is a text box that you might otherwise type in.

Essential Voice will take your natural speech and then clean it up to transcribe it in real-time. It’ll try to get rid of “ums” and “uhs,” for example. It can also translate 100+ languages and let you create custom voice shortcuts for words, links, templates, and repeated phrases.

Auto-correction : Improves clarity and structure and removes filler words – like ums and uhs.

: Improves clarity and structure and removes filler words – like ums and uhs. Personal Mappings : Custom voice shortcuts for words, links, templates and repeated phrases.

: Custom voice shortcuts for words, links, templates and repeated phrases. Translation Agent : Speak in one language, ask Essential Voice to write text in another.

: Speak in one language, ask Essential Voice to write text in another. 100+ Languages: Wide language support with auto-detection. You can also select preferred regional variants like Latin American Spanish or Simplified Chinese.

Following the release on Phone (3) now, Phone (4a) Pro will get access “later this month.” The Nothing Phone (4a) will get access in “early May.” For other phones, Nothing hasn’t announced anything.

// Nothing