When writing up Samsung’s launch of Certified Renewed models of Galaxy Z Fold 7 yesterday, we noticed the company is hosting a big-time deal on new models. Why buy used when it’s more expensive than new, right?

Details: Right now you can snag a Galaxy Z Fold 7 at $400 off its retail price with zero trade-in. That makes the phone $1,599 out the door. Should you have a trade-in, you can get a max instant savings of $1,000, bringing your price to a low of $999.

Additional Savings: Select accounts are seeing a no-trade in offer of $450 off, but not everyone will see that. Either way, there are a lot of savings to be had on Samsung’s web shop currently.

Follow the link below to snag yourself a fancy, new foldable.