The arrival of AirDrop on Android on select Pixel and Samsung devices has been really big in the file sharing space, especially for those of us who send files to and from our phones and computers all day. Unfortunately for those with phones not on the small list of supported devices, all of this AirDrop excitement has been for nothing. Finding ways to easily transfer files hasn’t changed for the majority of Android users.

While Google is poised to expand Quick Share updates to bring in more Android devices into the AirDrop arena, we aren’t sure when that’ll happen and which devices will eventually see support. Nothing has stepped up today with a solution of their own.

The London-based tech company has created an app and Chrome extension called Nothing Warp that they say was initially developed for internal use for their own team, but has now expanded as a public beta for you to test out.

With Nothing Warp, you install a free Chrome extension (on Mac or Windows) and companion Android app, connect the two using your Google Account, and then move on to sharing freely between devices. Nothing says that your Google Account is necessary because the apps use your Google Drive to move files between devices. They are adamant that they do not store any of your files.

In use, Nothing Warp is pretty slick. You can send files, links, text, and images.

The Android app adds a share shortcut to the Android share sheet. If you send something from your phone, a single tap on Nothing Warp in the share sheet instantly sends to the Chrome extension for download or copying. All you do then is click on the extension and you’ll see the file or text there, with details that include resolution (if an image), file size, date and time sent, and more.

If you send from the Chrome side of things, you’ll tap the shortcut for the extension and then hit the “Upload” button to choose a file. You can also right-click on text or anywhere in a browser to send links or text that you want copied. You’ll get a notification on your Android phone when received, including an option to quickly copy if it’s text.

I know there are likely dozens of options to do similar stuff, but this all just works so easily. It’s free too.

Nothing Warp Links: Chrome | Google Play