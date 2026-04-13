Switching from an iPhone to an Android phone isn’t an uncommon thing, but when it happens and someone feels enough excitement about the change that they share their experiences, we like to point those out in case you happen to be on the fence about a similar move.

That happened this week over on reddit, where an iPhone user of 10 years said they made a switch recently to the Pixel 10 (non Pro version) and were “honestly surprised how good” the phone is. It sounds like this person found a really great deal on the Pixel 10 and that’s why they made the switch from an iPhone 16 Pro.

Once they walked through the process of finding and buying this Pixel 10, they went through a list of initial impressions. As someone who constantly changes from Android to iPhone and back again, I pretty much sat there nodding along at everything they said as I read it.

Here’s what stood out to me:

Keyboard is AMAZING – zero typos (even Gboard on iPhone never felt this good)

Pulling down notifications from anywhere on the screen – super convenient

Notifications are way better organized

Animations feel faster (on iPhone my brain is ready before the animation finishes; on Pixel the phone is ready before my brain 😂)

Fingerprint unlock is actually just as convenient as Face ID (On iPhone it’s two steps – Face ID recognizes you, but you still have to swipe anyway. On the Pixel it’s just one action – a single touch)

Again, as someone who dabbles in the world of the iPhone regularly, these are all items that bring me on back to Android (outside of this being my job).

The notification system on iOS is still as bad today as it was 7 years ago. In Android, notifications are everything and essentially the hub of your phone that allow you to be efficient at managing your day. They are so powerful because of the shortcuts within them, but maybe more importantly, they can be swiped away (in either direction) as a pop-up on the screen or from the notification shade. On Android, they just work the way my brain wants them to, while on iOS, notifications always feel like they are fighting me. From the long-presses to the obnoxious right-to-left swipes, it’s all maddening to use.

In the keyboard area, I don’t know that I can even properly describe how horrible the iOS and iPhone keyboards are. Typing on them just produces the weirdest responses, with autocorrect not doing its job, taps on letters not actually giving you those letters, and swiping that is very inconsistent. The clicky keyboards on Android are so good, so responsive, and they just get everything right.

The rest of that list is just cool Android or Pixel stuff, but they did point out some of the downgrades too. They mentioned the camera not being as good, screen resolution being lower, and not liking the default Android font. But look, they are comparing the best iPhone (16 Pro) to a non-Pro Pixel (which they admit).

In the end, they said they were considering going with a Pixel 11 Pro later this year instead of an iPhone 18 Pro. The only thing really holding them back is “the lack of Apple-level support.” I assume that refers to in-person support? They seem like a person that is comfortable enough with technology, so I’m not sure what they really need there. How often are we needing Apple support? And if you are needing it that often, maybe it is time to look elsewhere?

Anyone else make the switch recently? How’d it go?