We can’t seem to go a week at this point without Google pushing out several upgrades and changes to its Google Home products. From Gemini for Home to bug and reliability fixes, we’re really starting to see Gemini and Google Home take shape before that new speaker arrives later this year.

As an example, we got huge expansions to new countries and languages just last week, as well as major speed upgrades in March.

In the latest update, Google says that Gemini for Home is getting more reliable music playback, faster response times for things like date and time questions, fewer chances of Gemini for Home cutting you off while you are speaking to it, and better organization of lists and notes.

Some of this new stuff is quite cool. Saying things like “Play my Workout playlist” should actually happen now, thanks to Gemini better identifying those personal playlists. Saying “pause” should work better now too.

For response times, asking “What time is it?” or “What’s the date?” should return responses even faster. Gemini will also take into account how fast you are speaking in order to stop itself from cutting you off before you are done talking.

For notes and lists, Gemini has “more thinking capabilities” for better management. That should mean being able to tell Gemini to “Remove all vegetables from my shopping list” or properly find the list you need, using more natural language.

Finally, Google is rolling out improvements for camera connection reliability on iOS, Thermostat Settings interface polish, and clearer timeline scrolling on iOS.

Be sure to head below and read all of the details, as this is a large set of changes and improvements.

Gemini for Home: Voice Assistant (Early Access)

Our latest updates for Gemini for Home deliver more reliable music playback, better organization of notes and lists, faster response times for date and time questions, and Gemini for Home is less likely to mistakenly cut you off if you’re still speaking to it.

Improved Media & Playlist Support

We’ve upgraded media understanding to help Gemini reliably find and play the right song or playlist.

Improved Playlist Recognition: Gemini is now better at identifying your personal playlists, even if you don’t get the name exactly right, or the room is a bit noisy. Try saying: “Play my Workout playlist” or “Play my Liked Music”

Gemini is now better at identifying your personal playlists, even if you don’t get the name exactly right, or the room is a bit noisy. Enhanced Accuracy: We’ve tuned our models to reduce “incorrect artist” errors and other music misunderstandings.

We’ve tuned our models to reduce “incorrect artist” errors and other music misunderstandings. Better media controls: Gemini is now more responsive when you say “pause.”

Stay Organized with Notes & Lists

We’ve given Gemini an upgrade in how it manages your notes and lists. By adding more thinking capabilities to these tasks, Gemini can now handle more complex requests and better understand exactly which item or list you are referring to.

More Flexible Editing: Manage your lists with more natural language and versatility. Gemini is much better at identifying which list to show / update, and applying updates to existing notes.

Manage your lists with more natural language and versatility. Gemini is much better at identifying which list to show / update, and applying updates to existing notes. Do More in a Single Step: You can now ask Gemini to perform more advanced tasks, like turning a note into a list or clearing out specific categories of items or moving them from one list to another.

You can now ask Gemini to perform more advanced tasks, like turning a note into a list or clearing out specific categories of items or moving them from one list to another. Reliable Management: We’ve fixed several issues where Gemini might have claimed a list or note didn’t exist or failed to sync voice updates with what you see on your screen.

We’ve fixed several issues where Gemini might have claimed a list or note didn’t exist or failed to sync voice updates with what you see on your screen. Try saying: “Remove all vegetables from my shopping list” “Add ‘Meeting went well’ to my Journal note” “Change this note to a list” “What lists do I have?”



Better Understanding and Faster Date & Time Responses

Reduced Interruptions: We’ve refined how Gemini detects when you’re finished speaking by taking into account how fast you’re talking. This helps Gemini capture your entire command on the first try, making every interaction feel more natural and accurate.

Improved intent accuracy through contextual understanding: Gemini combines context clues to better understand your intent, so it can choose the right action, whether controlling a device, playing media, or setting an alarm—ensuring reliable, consistent results. Try saying: “Turn on the bedroom lights,” “Play some upbeat music,” or “Set a pizza timer for 12 minutes.”

Gemini combines context clues to better understand your intent, so it can choose the right action, whether controlling a device, playing media, or setting an alarm—ensuring reliable, consistent results. Faster response times for date & time: For straightforward questions like a date or time, we’ve optimized Gemini’s response to get you these answers faster. Try asking: “ What time is it?” or “What’s the date?”

For straightforward questions like a date or time, we’ve optimized Gemini’s response to get you these answers faster.

Parental Controls & Digital Wellbeing

Manage Your Way: Use Parental controls & Digital wellbeing in the Google Home app to set content filters, limit screen time, pause access to devices, and schedule quiet periods to disconnect from Gemini for Home for supervised accounts and guests, or for everyone in the Home.

Bug, Reliability & Performance Fixes

We’re always working behind the scenes to make your home run more smoothly. This week’s updates focus on a few issues related to Camera and polishing the interface of our thermostat settings.

Improved Camera Connection Reliability (iOS): We’ve redesigned how your Nest cameras connect to the iOS Home app, making live streams more dependable.

We’ve redesigned how your Nest cameras connect to the iOS Home app, making live streams more dependable. Clearer Timeline Scrolling (iOS): We’ve refined the image quality as you scroll through your timeline, making it easier to identify subjects and see what’s happening without stopping the video.

We’ve refined the image quality as you scroll through your timeline, making it easier to identify subjects and see what’s happening without stopping the video. Thermostat Settings Interface Polish: Fixed the temperature slider in Home App’s thermostat settings to help professional installers accurately save advanced configurations.

// Google