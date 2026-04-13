We loved Google Now and still miss it to this day. I still look back at that as peak Android in a way. Google Now was one of those features we used so often, because it was a swipe away and gave us all of the information about our day. And then Google did what it does to so many services we love by letting it go, only to try and replace that magic at least once.

The most recent attempt was Google Assistant Snapshot, which was OK as a replacement, but it wasn’t easy to find and it never really found its place within our day. So that’s gone and now Google is apparently looking at a new option, this time powered by Gemini.

The crew at 9to5Google found evidence of something called “Your Day” that could live within the Gemini app via the Google App. The evidence showed up in the latest beta version of the Google App as 17.14.

There are strings that explain a bit of how “Your Day” might fit into your day, as it suggests you’ll “Receive a proactive feed from Gemini to stay ahead of your day.”

For now, Google has planned to surface this “Your Day” as an option in the Geminu sidebar menu under the “New chat” button.

What could that look like? We’re really just guessing because that’s all of the info we have. However, I’m really hoping it takes inspiration from Google CC, the amazing recap service in Google Labs that works through Gmail. I still read my Google CC every morning because it does an incredible job of recapping happenings within my day, tasks that need to be completed, reminders about things I forgot to track, and more.

I’m curious if we’re all still hoping that Google can once again find the magic that was Google Now or if we’ve all moved on?