Nothing’s big day arrived today with the announcement of three products, two of which are headed to the US. We’re getting the Nothing Phone 4a Pro and the Nothing Headphone (a), while the rest of the world also gets the Nothing Phone 4a.

Since all of these are labeled as A-series devices, they do arrive with a price well under flagship devices. Still, these aren’t devices to sleep on if well thought out software and design are important to you. Plus, in the small time I’ve been testing the Headphone (a), I can tell you that these are cans that are probably well worth their $199 price tag.

OK, so let’s talk about both devices that are coming to the US.

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

For the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing is giving us a metal unibody design with plenty of flatness that’ll be easy to grip and is incredibly thin at just 7.95mm. It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and has 128GB or 256GB UFS3.1 storage, with configurations that take the LPDDR5X RAM from 8GB to 12GB. There’s a big 6.83″ AMOLED display up front (2800×1260) with 144Hz refresh rate and a 5080mAh battery that can be charged at up to wired 50W rates. You also get stereo speakers, IP65 water and dust resistance, optical fingerprint reader, 32MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera.

That camera is made up of a 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.88) that offers up to 140x “ultra” zoom and a 50MP main sensor at f/1.88. There’s also an ultra-wide lens with 120° that Nothing doesn’t seem to want. to talk much about.

On the back you have that full metal body with only a touch of the clear backside up top that we’re used to from Nothing. That top area is where the cameras site, as well as the Glyph Matrix from the Nothing Phone 3. This new version sports 137 mini-LEDs and is 57% larger and 100% brighter. This thing is still customizable to show calls, contacts, and notifications, plus you can play all of the silly games and utilize all of the tools (timer, battery, clock) that are available.

This phone runs Android 16 out of the box with Nothing OS 4.1 on top. Nothing is promising 3 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone 4a Pro open March 13, with devices expected to ship by March 27. Colors available include Pink, Black, and Silver. The 8GB-128GB model starts at $499; the 12GB-256GB costs $599.

Nothing Headphone (a)

The other big product launch for today in the US from Nothing is the Headphone (a), an over-ear headphone that slashes $100 off their excellent Headphone (1). Priced at $199, the Headphone (a) comes in Pink, White, Black, and Yellow, offers up to 135 hours of playback on a single charge, and comes with the same amazing physical controls as the previous Headphone (1). That means a roller wheel, paddle, and button, all of which offer tons of functionality and ensure you click or roll your way to the correct action.

The Headphone (a) weighs 310g, has some clear parts and the rectangular housings to let you know this is from Nothing, and breathable memory foam cushions that I’m still breaking in. They seem, fine, in the comfort area.

Of course, these over-ear headphones have ANC (so far in testing it’s very good), Spatial Audio, IP52 durability rating, 3-mics to better understand environments, and controls via the Nothing X app.

The Nothing Headphone (a) is up for pre-order in the US today for $199, with shipping expected by March 13. You’ll find them in Black, White, Pink and Yellow. The Yellow color is limited edition and won’t be ready until April 6.

Nothing also fully announced the Nothing Phone 4a, which I’ve been testing for a couple of weeks. However, it is not coming to the US. I’ll have a mini-review up later, for those interested, but our focus will quickly switch to the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.