Samsung February Updates Finally Arrive on All These Devices

The Galaxy S26 is having its week, but in potentially better news for those not looking to upgrade, we have new software updates for the phones you already own. Samsung is finally pushing out February updates to its phones in the US.

The Samsung February update is rolling out to the entire Galaxy S25 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 6, and some FE models. The update, as you might have guessed, is minor and only contains the “most up to date Android security patches.” There could be bug fixes in there too.

The reason for it being so minor is because Samsung is preparing to ship One UI 8.5 updates after letting them marinate on devices in beta form for several months. We’re basically just killing time until One UI 8.5 goes stable and can land on your Galaxy S25 and latest foldable device. That should happen shortly, thanks to One UI 8.5 launching on the Galaxy S26 series.

SAMSUNG FEBRUARY UPDATE – GALAXY S25, GALAXY Z FOLD 7

Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQS8BYLX

: S938USQS8BYLX Galaxy S25+ : S936USQS8BYLX

: S936USQS8BYLX Galaxy S25 : S931USQS8BYLX

: S931USQS8BYLX Galaxy S25 Edge : S937USQS5BYLX

: S937USQS5BYLX Galaxy S25 FE : S731USQS5AYLX

: S731USQS5AYLX Galaxy S24 FE : S721USQSACZB4

: S721USQSACZB4 Galaxy Z Fold 7 : F966USQS8AZB6

: F966USQS8AZB6 Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQS3CZB6

: F956USQS3CZB6 Galaxy Z Flip 7 : F766USQS8AZB6

: F766USQS8AZB6 Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQS3CZB6

UPDATE MARCH 2: More updates are rolling out to the devices below.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS7FZB6

: F946USQS7FZB6 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS9IZB6

: F936USQS9IZB6 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS7FZB6

: F731USQS7FZB6 Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS9IZB6

UPDATE MARCH 5: Samsung continues to push out February updates even if we’re 5 days into March at this point. We have a new wave of devices receiving builds below.

Galaxy S24 : S921USQS5CZB2

: S921USQS5CZB2 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS5CZB2

: S926USQS5CZB2 Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQS5CZB2

: S928USQS5CZB2 Galaxy s24 FE : S721USQSACZB4

: S721USQSACZB4 Galaxy S23 : S911USQS7EZB6

: S911USQS7EZB6 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS7EZB6

: S916USQS7EZB6 Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS7EZB6

: S918USQS7EZB6 Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS7EZB6

Those are all of the new builds you’ll find for your devices, at least here in the US.

To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

UPDATED MARCH 5 WITH ANOTHER WAVE OF DEVICE UPDATES, INCLUDING GALAXY S23 AND GALAXY S24 SERIES.