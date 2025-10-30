Google posted new October builds for its entire Pixel line-up today, from the Pixel 7 up through the new Pixel 10 series. They haven’t said what these builds are for just yet, so we’ll assume they are to address a serious bug or two. Because look, we are expecting a November patch by the middle of next week, so there must be something serious enough going on here for Google to send a new build this late in a month.

The new updates simply change the build numbers on global and Japan versions of the Pixel 7 through the Pixel 10 to .B2, .B3, .A3, .W4, and .J6, depending on the phone, plus we get new builds for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We still do not have Pixel 6 updates for October.

Global

Pixel 7: BP3A.251005.004.B2 Pixel 7 Pro: BP3A.251005.004.B2 Pixel 7a: BP3A.251005.004.B2 Pixel Fold: BP3A.251005.004.B2 Pixel 8: BP3A.251005.004.B2 Pixel 8 Pro: BP3A.251005.004.B2 Pixel 8a: BP3A.251005.004.B2 Pixel 9: BP3A.251005.004.B3 Pixel 9 Pro: BP3A.251005.004.B3 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP3A.251005.004.B3 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP3A.251005.004.B3 Pixel 9a: BP3A.251005.004.B2 Pixel 10: BD3A.251005.003.W4 Pixel 10 Pro: BD3A.251005.003.W4 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251005.003.W4 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251005.003.E1



Japan

Pixel 9a: BP3A.251005.004.A3 Pixel 10: BD3A.251005.003.J6 Pixel 10 Pro: BD3A.251005.003.J6 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251005.003.J6 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251005.003.F1



Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

If Google shares any details, we’ll update this post.

UPDATE 1: Verizon has already posted the updated build numbers, indicating that this update is indeed rolling out today. They added that this update “provides performance improvements for your device.”