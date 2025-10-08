Following last month’s Pixel update that gave us Material 3 Expressive, we are onto the October Pixel update that should be mostly bug fixes. This is one of those in-between months where we aren’t getting a major quarterly build, but the previous month’s update was big enough that Google may need to take care of some issues.

2025 October Pixel update: In this latest Pixel update (BP3A.251005.004.B1 for most devices), anyone with a Pixel 7 up through the Pixel 10 Pro XL will see this update. For some reason, the Pixel 6 series is once again missing this month. They were skipped in July as well, then received a semi-older build in August, only to fully catch-up in September. Now, they’ll once again be behind unless Google is just holding their updates a little longer. Below are all of the builds for your specific Pixel device.

Global

Pixel 7: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 7 Pro: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 7a: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel Tablet: BP3A.251005.004.A2 Pixel Fold: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 8: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 8 Pro: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 8a: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 9: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 9 Pro: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 9a: BP3A.251005.004.B1 Pixel 10: BD3A.251005.003.W3 Pixel 10 Pro: BD3A.251005.003.W3 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251005.003.W3



Japan

Pixel 9a: BP3A.251005.004.A2 Pixel 10: BD3A.251005.003.J5 Pixel 10 Pro: BD3A.251005.003.J5 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251005.003.J5



2025 October Pixel update bug fixes: For bug fixes, we’ll continue to update this post, but for now, we know that Google has addressed an issue with the camera, a screen flickering bug, another that involved Casting media, and one more with the At a Glance widget and the flashlight.

Display & Graphics

Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions*[2] Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions*[5]



System

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions*[3]



User Interface

Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions*[1] Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions*[4] Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions*[1]



*[1] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[2] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[3] Pixel Tablet

*[4] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[5] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.