Galaxy S22 series owners no longer need to wait for Android 16 (One UI 8) — it has arrived!
Samsung has been busy updating its newer phones with Android 16 for a bit, but now the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are getting that sweet One UI 8 treatment. It’s a good update, filled with UI changes and Galaxy AI enhancements. We’ve gone over the Android 16 (One UI 8) changelog plenty of times by now.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy S22: S901USQU8GYJ1
- S22+: S906USQU8GYJ1a
- S22 Ultra: S908USQU8GYJ1
Go snag that update, friends.
// Verizon
Collapse Show Comments
3 Comments