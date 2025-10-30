Galaxy S22 series owners no longer need to wait for Android 16 (One UI 8) — it has arrived!

Samsung has been busy updating its newer phones with Android 16 for a bit, but now the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are getting that sweet One UI 8 treatment. It’s a good update, filled with UI changes and Galaxy AI enhancements. We’ve gone over the Android 16 (One UI 8) changelog plenty of times by now.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S22 : S901USQU8GYJ1

: S901USQU8GYJ1 S22 +: S906USQU8GYJ1a

+: S906USQU8GYJ1a S22 Ultra: S908USQU8GYJ1

Go snag that update, friends.

// Verizon