Droid Life

Galaxy S22 Series Gets Android 16 Update

3

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Galaxy S22 series owners no longer need to wait for Android 16 (One UI 8) — it has arrived!

Samsung has been busy updating its newer phones with Android 16 for a bit, but now the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are getting that sweet One UI 8 treatment. It’s a good update, filled with UI changes and Galaxy AI enhancements. We’ve gone over the Android 16 (One UI 8) changelog plenty of times by now.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy S22: S901USQU8GYJ1
  • S22+: S906USQU8GYJ1a
  • S22 Ultra: S908USQU8GYJ1

Go snag that update, friends.

// Verizon

Add Droid Life as a preferred source on Google

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
3  Comments

Back to Top