Little kids shouldn’t be the only one who get to enjoy Halloween. Select Galaxy owners are getting a treat of their own in the form of the October security patch. If you own a Galaxy S24 model, S25 FE, Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5, be on the lookout for a new update this week.
We aren’t seeing anything new in the changelog besides the security patch. However, if you spot something, let us know.
Update: Galaxy S23 lineup has been added to the list.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy S24: S921USQS4CYJ1
- S24+: S926USQS4CYJ1
- S24 Ultra: S928USQS4CYJ1
- S25 FE: S731USQU1AYIB
- Z Flip 5: F731USQS6FYJ3
- Z Fold 5: F946USQS6FYJ3
- S23: S911USQS6EYJ5
- S23+: S916USQS6EYJ5
- S23 Ultra: S918USQS6EYJ5
Enjoy, Galaxy owners.
// Verizon
Collapse Show Comments
1 Comment