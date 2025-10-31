Droid Life

More Galaxy Phones Treated to October Security Patch (Update: More Phones)

Little kids shouldn’t be the only one who get to enjoy Halloween. Select Galaxy owners are getting a treat of their own in the form of the October security patch. If you own a Galaxy S24 model, S25 FE, Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5, be on the lookout for a new update this week.

We aren’t seeing anything new in the changelog besides the security patch. However, if you spot something, let us know.

Update: Galaxy S23 lineup has been added to the list.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy S24: S921USQS4CYJ1
  • S24+: S926USQS4CYJ1
  • S24 Ultra: S928USQS4CYJ1
  • S25 FE: S731USQU1AYIB
  • Z Flip 5: F731USQS6FYJ3
  • Z Fold 5: F946USQS6FYJ3
  • S23: S911USQS6EYJ5
  • S23+: S916USQS6EYJ5
  • S23 Ultra: S918USQS6EYJ5

Enjoy, Galaxy owners.

