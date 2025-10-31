Little kids shouldn’t be the only one who get to enjoy Halloween. Select Galaxy owners are getting a treat of their own in the form of the October security patch. If you own a Galaxy S24 model, S25 FE, Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5, be on the lookout for a new update this week.

We aren’t seeing anything new in the changelog besides the security patch. However, if you spot something, let us know.

Update: Galaxy S23 lineup has been added to the list.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S24 : S921USQS4CYJ1

: S921USQS4CYJ1 S24+ : S926USQS4CYJ1

: S926USQS4CYJ1 S24 Ultra : S928USQS4CYJ1

: S928USQS4CYJ1 S25 FE : S731USQU1AYIB

: S731USQU1AYIB Z Flip 5 : F731USQS6FYJ3

: F731USQS6FYJ3 Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6FYJ3

: F946USQS6FYJ3 S23 : S911USQS6EYJ5

: S911USQS6EYJ5 S23+ : S916USQS6EYJ5

: S916USQS6EYJ5 S23 Ultra: S918USQS6EYJ5

Enjoy, Galaxy owners.

// Verizon