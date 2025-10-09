Where are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Updates?

You might be wondering why your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a isn’t seeing an October update or why it missed an update in July, but then received a current build in September? We certainly are. Here’s what we know as of today on Pixel 6 updates.

Yesterday, Google released the October 2025 Pixel update for all of its still-supported Pixel devices, sans the Pixel 6 series. In a community post about the update, Google didn’t mention any of the Pixel 6 devices, only listing out devices from the Pixel 7 up through the new Pixel 10 Pro XL. They also mentioned, as they almost always do, that “All supported Pixel devices running Android 16 will receive these software updates starting today.” But again, there are no Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a builds available through Google’s factory image page, which is where the builds are posted before their rollout over-the-air. Since they are technically still supported through 2026, that isn’t a fully accurate statement.

This isn’t the first time that Google has held back Pixel 6 updates without saying anything in recent months. In July, for example, they released a typical monthly security patch and left out the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. They did update the Pixel 6a that month, but never came back later in the month to push anything to the other Pixel 6 models. Then in August, they updated the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, only with older June builds, while the 6a received a minor bump to its July build. None ever received an August build.

That’s weird, right?

In September, with the release of Android 16 QPR1 to stable, they did send that update to every Pixel device back through the Pixel 6 series. That made us current! But now we’re in October and all Pixel 6 devices have been left out, at least for now. I say that only because Google could give us builds at some point in the month.

Now, to be clear, Google was originally going to cutoff the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from updates towards the end of 2024 with the stable release of Android 15. However, they offered an extended level of support that added on another 2 years of updates in a quiet change to their Pixel support page. They actually extended the Pixel 7 and original Pixel Fold as well. That said, none of Google’s official documentation says anything about these devices receiving these updates on a “monthly” basis. In fact, it simply states that devices like the Pixel 6 “will get updates for 5 years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.” It then adds that “This includes 5 years of OS and security updates, and may also include new and upgraded features with Pixel Drops.” Again, nothing in there is a commitment to the updates being monthly, even if that’s what we’ve come to expect, since that’s how they have updated their Pixel devices from the beginning.

So technically, Google could issue updates as it pleases throughout a year. But look, that would be a change in behavior after pushing monthly updates for so long. If there is a change in cadence, people should know.

We’ve reached out to Google to see if there is a change to the update schedule that owners of the Pixel 6 series should know about. We’ll certainly update you should we hear back.

UPDATE: Google got back to us and said the following–

“Pixel phones will remain security compliant for the full duration of their support windows, which can be found here. Your device will remain private and secure through Pixel specific patches, Google Play System Updates and fixes through the Android Security Bulletin. You can also expect your phone to get better over time with regular Pixel Drops and updates to the latest OS for the device’s full support window.”

So that doesn’t get us the answer we were necessarily looking for, in terms of there being some sort of change to the monthly schedule we’ve seen from the day these phones were released. I think it just may be a month-to-month mystery going forward as these devices reach end-of-life, unfortunately.