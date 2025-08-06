Google may have announced a date for its Pixel 10 series to be revealed and a teaser video alongside it, but the bigger leaks of their stuff have not slowed. In fact, things should only get wilder in the coming days with a full 2 weeks to go until Google makes it all official.

New Pixel 10 Pro XL images leak: In a fresh leak today, we’re getting extra clean looks at the Pixel 10 Pro XL in its Moonstone and Obsidian colorways. We also expect Porcelain and Jade, but those haven’t been pictured in this way just yet. We do know what they look like, though, since the smaller Pixel 10 Pro will come in all of the same colors as the XL model.

There isn’t a lot of new info to catch here because the Pixel 10 Pro XL looks just like the Pixel 9 Pro XL from last year. We have the same symmetrical bezels around the large display, familiar camera bar, “G” logo in the middle, and power-volume button combo in the opposite order than Samsung does it.

On the metal frames of each color, Google is giving us a tone that comes close to matching the rear cover glass. It’s not a perfect match, but is instead a complimentary accent that goes nicely with the color being offered. You can see below that the metal frame on Moonstone is a silverish-blue, while the Obsidian model gets a darker, almost black tone. And again, you can see a shot of that familiar camera bar in a profile view, as well as those side buttons. Nothing is going to be a surprise in terms of design – this is Google’s current phone design and we happen to like it a lot.

Finally, we also get this really pretty shot of the Pixel 10 in its Indigo color. The Pixel 10 is expected to come in Indigo (below), Obsidian, Frost, and Lemongrass. I wouldn’t necessarily say that the lower-end Pixel 10 is getting the spicier or more fun colors, but this Indigo and the Lemongrass offer a bit of extra punch. However, Moonstone on the Pixel 10 Pro series is looking lovely.

Need to know more about the Pixel 10 launch? We’ve gathered some important links below:

// Winfuture