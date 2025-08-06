The pre-order period is long over and reviews are in – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is awesome. Without a doubt, this is the finest effort in the foldable genre from Samsung we have seen and it’s not really close. There’s so much to like, which even I can admit to as someone who isn’t often fond of foldables. I bought a Galaxy Z Fold 7 and love it so far. It’s clear that a whole bunch of other people did the same, as Samsung’s early sales numbers are reportedly excellent.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal today: Samsung is still running very high trade-in values for those looking by pickup a Galaxy Z Fold 7. In fact, all of the prices we had from pre-orders are still here, with top values at $1,000 off instantly. We still have the Fold 6 and S25 Ultra hitting that $1,000 number, Fold 5 at $900, S24 Ultra and Fold 4 at $800, and a bunch at $700 and $600 off. They’ll even give you $600 for a Pixel 9 Pro, which is a solid value there.

The only thing that has changed since pre-orders is the free storage upgrade add-on. That bonus is now gone, although it could return at some point in the future. For now, you get instant discounts by trading something in and those values are still great.

To help sweeten the deal some, Samsung is offering up to 30% off smartwatches and buds, plus you get 6 months of Google AI Pro to use all of that Gemini magic.

Be sure to read our Fold 7 review if you haven’t.

