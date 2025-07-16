Pixel 10 Arrives August 20

Google has gone ahead this morning and confirmed when it will announce the new Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a. That date is August 20 and an event to showcase the devices will take place in New York City.

Made by Google Pixel 10 event: Google announced the date with invites to select press, saying that the event will kick off at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern) on August 20. There will be a livestream for all to view as well.

As I mentioned above, this should be a big event from Google, with 4 phones, a watch that comes in two sizes, and a new pair of affordable A-series earbuds. There could also be surprises in-store, but the expected line-up are the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4 (41mm and 45mm), and the Pixel Buds 2a.

So much information for all of these devices has already leaked, so we really will look to August 20 for any twists, if Google has some special software tricks up their sleeves that specs sheets don’t reveal, and if there are other hardware announcements not yet shared.

You excited?