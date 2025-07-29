Earlier this year, we heard about Google’s rumored embracing of Qi2 magnetic charging. Honestly, we didn’t put much into it, assuming buyers would still need a case to take full advantage of it. Well, the above image changes all of that.

Thanks to long time leaker @evleaks, we’re getting our first look at Pixel 10 and the presumed to be Pixelsnap magnetic charger. Thanks to the magnets, part of the Qi2 standard, they allow for ensured alignment and an improved wireless charging experience. Apple has been using them for a while and as someone who has used it, it’s quite nice and handy to have. We are sure to learn more about Google’s implementation of this technology as we get closer to August 20.

The leak doesn’t stop there. A spec sheet for the entire Pixel 10 lineup was provided. Pixel 10 is said to include a 6.3-inch Actua display, Tensor G5, triple camera system with Super Res Zoom up to 20x, and up to 100 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver. Pixel 10 Pro is shown as having a 6.3-inch Actua display, Tensor G5, triple rear cameras (highlighted by Pro Res Zoom up to 100x, and the same 100 hours of battery life. Pixel 10 Pro XL will have a 6.8-inch display.

We’re not learning anything too new here, but the 100x Pro Res Zoom for the Pro models is extremely intriguing. Pro Res Zoom is present on Pixel 9 Pro models, but limited to 30x. This is a massive upgrade.

We recently saw comments how the Pixel 10 lineup wasn’t sounding all too interesting. Qi2 charging integration and cameras upgrades don’t sound bad to us. And this hot blue color? Yup, sign me up, please.

// @evleaks