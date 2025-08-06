Some of you may have noticed that we didn’t review the Galaxy S25 Edge. We didn’t receive a review unit and we weren’t going to buy one, because excitement for the phone didn’t seem very high and it’s an oddly expensive phone for what it offered. And what exactly did the phone offer? A thin body. That’s about it.

The phone seemed like more of a proof of concept for Samsung instead of a phone they wanted to sell a lot of, but with the latest intel suggesting that the Galaxy S26 family is getting a major shakeup, which will possibly include a Galaxy S26 Edge, maybe Samsung does indeed have plans for thin devices.

According to all-time Samsung leaker @UniverseIce, the Galaxy S26 Edge will be getting a bigger battery, while still somehow getting thinner. Its thickness is said to be just 5.5mm, down from the S25 Edge’s 5.8mm. That may only be .3mm, but when a phone is already so thin, it can make a big difference.

Last year, the Galaxy S25 Edge came with a subpar 3,900mAh battery. In 2026, the next model is said to come in at 4,200mah, a much more respectable number. Again, we’re talking about 300mAh, but that can be the difference between charging mid-day versus later at night. We have no word on whether Samsung is utilizing a next-gen battery technology to achieve the capacity or they moved around other internal components, but we’re sure to learn more as we get closer to the new year.

For those of you who vibed with the S25 Edge, prepare to potentially vibe even harder with S26 Edge.

// @UniverseIce