Here’s the Pixel 10 Pro in 4 Colors

Yesterday, we got a first look at the Pixel 10 in its expected range of colors, followed by Google officially revealing the Pixel 10 Pro. We told you to prepare for a daily trickle-out of the rest of the colors because blogging, and yeah, here we go again. You can probably expect the 10 Pro Fold tomorrow.

Pixel 10 Pro colors: Below, you can see the 4 colors that the Pixel 10 Pro, which should end up being (in order) Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade. These are the colors we told you about several weeks ago. Moonstone appears to be the color that Google showcased in yesterday’s teaser. While this new render comes off somewhat muted, that teaser from Google looked quite sharp.

Got a favorite color?

// Android Headlines