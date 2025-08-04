Google’s New Pixel 10 Teaser Takes Some Shots

Google dropped a new Pixel 10 teaser on us today and it appears to be taking shots at slow-moving feature releases from competitors. I’d assume Google is suggesting that Apple took (is taking?) forever releasing Apple Intelligence, while they’ve had Gemini out for some time, but it could be something else. Either way, let’s get spicy!

New Pixel 10 teaser takes a shot: The teaser opens with a classic Dr. Dre song and then says, “If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but it’s been coming soon for a full year, you could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone.” You see where this could be poking at Apple Intelligence, right? Whatever. It’s not that important.

What we care about is the pretty new look at the Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone that is apparently the flagship new color of the Pro series. It’s blueish, yet metallic and very lovely. It’ll probably be the color we all look to, unless there are still those of us who love a clean, matte black phone.

August 20 is once again mentioned because that’s the next Pixel event. We excited or nah?