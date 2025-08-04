Verizon Customers Are Mad

Will there be fallout from Verizon’s most recent price increases and their loyalty discount removals? It’s far too early to tell, and since they recently posted their Q2 numbers, we’ll have to wait to see what their situation looks like after Q3 is done. That said, they’ve lost some 300,000 customers already this year. It is fascinating to see them continue to make moves that would theoretically only cause those losses to increase dramatically, yet here we are. And let’s be clear here – Verizon customers are pissed.

Verizon fee increases, loyalty discount removal: At the end of last week, we talked at length about all of the various increases that Verizon is pushing over the coming weeks. For those who missed that bit of fun, we’re referring increases to device activation fees ($35 to $40), regulatory fee increases, and tablet plan price increases, as well as the removal of perks from older plans. And of course, the biggest deal of them all is the removal of loyalty discounts that people were relying on to help lower expensive bills, some of which were getting discounts on multiple lines.

Since the news of the loyalty discounts hit inboxes, we’ve been keeping an eye on places like reddit to see how long the negative reaction might stick. As of today, with a full weekend to breath and calm down some, I can tell you that Verizon customers aren’t doing either of those things.

In a reddit thread titled “Goodbye,” one angry Verizon customer says they’ve been with the company since 2003, but that these latest moves have pushed them to move on. Another said they’ve been with Verizon since the Bell Atlantic days and is “ready to bail” with a 4-line account. Others are already marking the moment they’ll leave, like when the new iPhones launch, likely in September as all iPhones do.

I’ve read several comments from people who are attempting to reach Verizon customer service and loyalty teams, only to be told that there is nothing anyone can do. I did see some customers having success in landing new loyalty discounts by contacting people on Verizon’s Executive Relations Team (here), receiving a call from a representative, and then being verbally given a discount. Your mileage will most certainly vary there.

As many in that thread have pointed out, T-Mobile is doing enough to capture their business or at least a bit of their attention while it’s hungry. With the rollout of satellite service and promos that will pay off your Verizon phones to make your way on over, some immediately made the switch over the weekend. One customer claimed they had given 24 years to Big Red, but has already moved to T-Mobile following these changes. Just remember that T-Mobile is very much doing the same shit that Verizon is currently in hot water for doing.

As a bit of an aside, one reddit user oddly suggested that “The only carrier that is worse is AT&T.” That’s just messed up. What did AT&T do to anyone? Clearly, AT&T is doing something right – they added 400,000 postpaid customers in Q2, while Verizon lost 9,000.

Finally, there are others suggesting moves to places like Visible or US Mobile or Mint Mobile, which we told you about over the weekend. And to be clear, I think the future for all of us looking to keep our wireless bills down is going to be through prepaid or MVNO providers. That is at least until the carriers come for them too, since most are owned by the big guys.

How has your temperature changed since Friday – still hot or have you cooled some?