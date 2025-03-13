T-Mobile Continues Raising Prices on Older Plans, Up to $5 Per Line

T-Mobile informed a new round of customers on some of their older (and best) plans that they would be raising prices on April 2. The move copies similar increases from Verizon and AT&T in recent months, in that it blames “rising costs” for the increase and does so on a per-line basis, so the increases could be substantial for customers with larger accounts that have multiple lines. These appear to be a continuation of T-Mobile’s price increases that started last year.

Text messages began rolling out to newly impacted customers within the past couple of hours, and we received one because we are on Magenta MAX. I’ve also seen others on even older T-Mobile ONE plans receive notification of price increases as well. The text reads as follows:

T-Mobile: For the first time in nearly a decade, we’re making an update to the price of some of our older monthly service plans. Starting on 4/2/2025, your phone plan will increase by $5 per line per month. You’ll keep all the benefits you currently enjoy, and your rate plan type and bill due date remain the same.

T-Mobile always refuses to post general information on these price increase that we can reference to let you know exactly who is impacted. Instead, they create a bunch of sneaky special one-off URLs that each customer gets depending on their plan, so information can be tough to gather. That said, here’s what we know.

For our Magenta MAX price increase, T-Mobile gave us this link with details and a FAQ. Below, we’ve captured some of the important info:

T-Mobile will raise prices by as much as $5 per line on accounts on older plans

The increase goes into effect on bills starting April 2 (first bill cycle after April 2)

Promotions and benefits on plans remain, it’s just the monthly plan price that is going up

The price increase will show as your regular monthly recurring charges on bills

You’ll have to let us know if you received the text message about price increases and what your plan is down in the comments.