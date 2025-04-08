T-Mobile Increases Fee by $0.50 Per Line Per Month

It has been almost a full week since we last talked about the US wireless industry and price hikes, so you can bet that it’s time for more. Verizon, only days ago, was promising to keep prices the same for the next 3 years as long as their customers locked in now, because there are likely to be increases in the future. Today, T-Mobile is playing with increases, this time by way of fees it uses to cover expenses that they would rather the customer foot the bill for.

Text messages were sent out to impacted customers this morning to notify folks of an increase to the “Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee” they pay each month. This fee, according to T-Mobile, “is not a government tax or imposed by the government,” but is instead a fee “collected and retained by T-Mobile to help recover certain costs we have already incurred and continue to incur.” In other words, it’s just a fee they want to charge you to cover some of their expenses, but they’ve dressed it up to sound super official and like something they are forced to charge you. Cute.

Starting April 23, T-Mobile is increasing this fee by $0.50 per line per month for voice lines, bringing the total for each line to $3.99 per line (from $3.49). They are also increasing this same fee for mobile internet lines by $0.20 per line ($up to $1.60, from $1.40):

Voice lines: $3.49 ($3.99 effective April 23, 2025) per line every month (Regulatory Programs $0.50; Telco Recovery $2.99)

per line every month (Regulatory Programs $0.50; Telco Recovery $2.99) Mobile Internet lines: $1.40 ($1.60 effective April 23, 2025) per line every month (Regulatory Programs $0.12; Telco Recovery $1.28)

You’ll be notified if this fee increase hits your account. If you aren’t, well, you’ll know by looking at your bill following April 23.