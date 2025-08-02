After yesterday’s price increase bonanza from Verizon, we shared that Visible could be a really inexpensive option for those looking to switch. However, Visible is owned by Verizon, so if you are no longer interested in giving them money after all these years of hikes, I’d look to somewhere like Mint Mobile. While owned by T-Mobile, they do offer a pretty compelling unlimited plan that is almost always wildly discounted if you prepay for a couple of months.

Switch from Verizon to Mint Mobile: At the moment, Mint Mobile is offering a 50% discount on their top tier Unlimited plan that gets you the plan for $15 per month. That’s down from the $30 per month they supposedly charge, but again, their plans are almost always cut in half for various lengths of time.

The only catch here is that in order to get that “50% off” price, you have to prepay for a few months. Right now, they’ll let you prepay for 3 months or 12 months and get the $15 per month price. Basically, you’d pay $45 upfront for 3 months of service or $180 for an entire year. Those are crazy values.

Mint’s Unlimited plan gets you unlimited talk and text, “unlimited” high-speed data on T-Mobile’s network, free calling to Mexico/Canada, and included mobile hotspot that just uses your “unlimited” plan data. I keep using quotes on that because they give you 35GB of high-speed data each month before they may throttle you some if the network is congested.

It might not be quite as feature-rich as Visible, but it’s cheaper and not affiliated with Verizon. You just bring your own phone, download their app (Android, iOS), and follow the instructions to get started.

Shop Mint Mobile plans