There’s a chance you may be looking to switch wireless carriers at the moment, you know, because a certain red-themed carrier just increased several fees on your account, took away perks, and ripped away your loyalty discounts. It was a triple whammy of a move by Verizon that is going to hit a lot of wallets pretty hard, especially those with multiple lines.

Leaving Verizon: I can tell you that my loyalty discount removal was indeed the final straw for me. I was already not fully utilizing my older and expensive Play More plan, so with the price about to go up another $10 per month, I decided it was time to go looking. Prepaid is where I went and I encourage many of you to look there too.

Funny enough, Verizon’s own Visible prepaid service is the one I’ll settle on to start, as I’d like to keep a line active that connects to Verizon’s network, but is ridiculously cheap and still feature rich. I’m sure you’ve heard of Visible?

Visible’s current $6 per month discount: For those who haven’t, Visible is the prepaid online-only carrier from Verizon that used to have a single cheap plan that had everything you needed. They’ve since expanded to 3 plans at a handful of price points, but the most you would ever pay per month is $45 for a single line. And for the moment, they are running a promo that slashes $6 per month off any plan, bringing the lowest price to $19 per month for the next 12 months.

You can see the overview of Visible’s plans below. The three plans are Visible, Visible+, and Visible+ Pro. The biggest differences are in the jumps from Visible to Visible+ and Visible+ Pro. The two “Plus” options get you access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which you’ll probably want. You also just get more stuff, like better mobile hotspot, some global access, roaming in Canada and Mexico, that sort of thing.

And the real story here is how these plans compare to Verizon’s. The cheapest unlimited plan from Verizon is Unlimited Welcome and it starts at $65 per month for a single line. You don’t get any hotspot with that or access to their fastest 5G network. That’s insane when you can get the top Visible+ Pro plan with everything listed above for as little as $39/mo at the moment.

As someone who just went through the switch, I can tell you that it took all of 10 minutes to complete. While this is still giving money to Verizon, it is indeed a massive savings, which could be the most important thing for someone who still needs to rely on Verizon’s network. If you’d like to leave Verizon for good, there’s always Mint Mobile, another prepaid option that T-Mobile owns and that we’ve personally had positive experiences with.

Shop Visible Plans

Note: That link above is my referral link that gets you and I $20 off. Do not feel the need to use it, only if you want that extra $20 discount.