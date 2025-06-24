Alright, final note from yesterday’s T-Mobile event – a new offer wants you to leave Verizon and bring your family over. If you do so, T-Mobile will pay off your remaining phone balances from Verizon and get you new phones for free, as long as you sign a contract with them.

T-Mobile Easy Upgrade: Let’s be clear here that this concept is not new at all. Almost all of the carriers have run some form of this over the years, but T-Mobile is calling this one “Easy Upgrade” and using it as an opportunity to talk about being branded the “Best Mobile Network” by a recent Ookla report. This promo is slightly different than some in that it allows you to keep your old phone without trading it in, because they’ll pay it off through a prepaid gift card, and then let you also get a brand new phone from T-Mobile.

Let me try to explain that a bit more:

T-Mobile wants you to come to their network from Verizon (it could also be AT&T, Spectrum, US Cellular, Xfinity, and others)

If you have current device payments with a carrier, they’ll pay off up to 4 of those devices at up to $800 per line

They also pay off any early termination fees

They pay it off by sending you a virtual prepaid Mastercard for your balance

You have to submit proof of the balance within 30 days that shows 90+ days of good standing with your current carrier

You should get your Mastercard prepaid card within 15 days of all of that

You then go pay your final carrier bill

OK, so that gets you to T-Mobile, but there is more, including free phones. A big piece of this deal is that if you come to T-Mobile from another carrier, they’ll pay off your old phones and still let you get new ones from them, potentially at no cost. This is where things start to get somewhat confusing and the fine print becomes a must-read:

You can get devices like the iPhone 16 Pro at no upfront cost and without a trade-in

But you will need to be on T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan, which is their most expensive

Other plans could have similar discounts, just maybe not on a phone like the iPhone 16 Pro

You get it “free” as 24 monthly bill credits for the price of the phone, so you are signing a 2-year contract

Not all phones appear to be included, so you’ll have to check each one you might be interested in

You should get to keep your old phone without trading it in depending on the plan and phone you choose

And that’s mostly it.

To recap, T-Mobile is bragging about performing best in an Ookla report by trying to get you to switch. They’ll pay off your phones from your current carrier and potentially give you free new phones from them as long as you sign-up for their top plans and a 2-year contract.

You can learn more at T-Mobile’s upgrade portal.