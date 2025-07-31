As a part of some its older plans, Verizon has included a monthly subscription to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass at no charge. This was a part of their 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans that were first introduced in 2021 and then renamed in 2022. With their never-ending quest to try and get customers off of those older, actually-good-plans, Verizon has decided to rip away that free perk.

No more free Verizon Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass: Customers on those older 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans will see a notice at their top of their My Verizon app that informs them of this upcoming change. Those customers will have until September 22, 2025 to use those perks before Verizon discontinues them.

The text reads, “Effective September 22, 2025 Apple Arcade & Google Play Pass included with your plan will be discontinued.” They don’t offer any other details within the app, but a recently updated support page for the perk confirms that customers need to take advantage of it before September 22 and that it will be removed from their accounts on September 25, 2025.

These perks were valued at $6.99/mo (Apple Arcade) or $4.99 (Google Play Pass) with customers allowed to choose one or the other.

This removal of a free perk is just the latest move by Verizon to get customers off of older plans. You may recall that they raised prices on these same plans by $4/mo per phone line in March of last year. It seems only a matter of time before they remove the free Disney+ bundle too.

It’s getting expensive to stick with the traditional carrier plan in the US. All of those prepaid services look better and better by the day, don’t they?