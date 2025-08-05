Samsung announced this morning that it is expanding the One UI beta program to many, many more devices starting next week. The company highlights its, “advanced & intuitive AI capabilities” inside the beta for phones, but also announced that One UI 8 Watch will expand to smartwatches beyond the Watch 8 series later this year.

Next week, owners of a Galaxy S24 series phone, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 can get enrolled into the program. Following that rollout, owners of a Galaxy S23 model, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S10 model, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A35 5G can enroll in the coming month.

Samsung then confirmed that the official One UI rollout will begin in September.

As for the One UI 8 Watch software, Samsung says that, “This update will deliver a more refined, intuitive interface and motivational health features to a broader range of Galaxy Users.”

All signups for this beta will be located in the Samsung Members app. And again, this begins next week so we will update you once it appears to be live.

